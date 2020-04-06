FOUR of the leaders of North Yorkshire’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic will give an update on the work they are doing, and take questions from residents and businesses, in a live broadcast tomorrow (Tuesday, April 7).
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan will lead the live update and will be joined by:
• Chief Constable Lisa Winward from North Yorkshire Police
• Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie – from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
• Richard Flinton – the Chief Executive of North Yorkshire County Council and Chairman of the multi-agency North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum
Members of the public are invited to watch the meeting from 1.30pm on tomorrow on YouTube and submit questions in advance by emailing info@northyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk, posting on Twitter using the hashtag #NYScrutiny or commenting on Facebook. Not all questions will be able to be used, but they will inform the Commissioner’s questioning and the general discussion.
Mrs Mulligan has decided in these uncertain times that there should be a regular update on the Coronavirus response direct to residents and businesses, and this is the second of those broadcasts. Mr Flinton will provide an update on the work of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum.
These updates replace the regular public accountability meetings which are an opportunity to ensure the police and fire service are performing as well as possible to keep North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.
To watch click here.