ANOTHER patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has died at York Hospital Foundation Trust.

The fatality, revealed in NHS England's daily bulletin, is the 21st coronavirus-related death at the York trust.

A further 403 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 4,897.

Patients were aged between 35 and 106 years old. Fifteen of the 403 patients (aged between 52 and 94 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.