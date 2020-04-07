A DESIGN and technology teacher at St Peter’s School, York, is helping the fight against coronavirus by making visors in his classroom.
They will be an added boost to frontline workers - after 6,500 items of protective equipment were donated by the school to York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust last week.
After hearing about the shortage of face masks for health professionals, Paul Cooper, head of design and technology, set about using machinery and equipment to manufacture visors for staff working on the front line.
Paul has worked alone to manufacture the face masks, which are made from polypropylene sheet and photocopy film. They have been designed with the minimum number of components required, using an adjustable head band.
Paul used laser cutting to increase the speed of manufacture and one shield can be cut and assembled in just six minutes.