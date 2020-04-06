A HORTICULTURAL nursery has created a colourful rainbow of plants as a symbol of hope after being raided.

Johnsons of Whixley has put together the display of shrubs, grasses and perennials in a range of foliage and flower colours.

Their customer Helen Taylor Garden Design approached the trade plant nursery with the idea after thieves stole 1000l of diesel from its Kirk Hammerton site and caused costly damage to plant productions beds.

The horticultural industry is now facing a grave future as gardens centres have closed due to the coronavirus restrictions, with suppliers likely to encounter huge financial losses with no outlet for their plants.

The HTA Horticultural Trade Association believe that millions of plants could be binned in the coming weeks.

Group managing director Graham Richardson said: “We welcomed Helen’s idea to put out a symbol of hope, particularly to our own horticultural industry and as an opportunity to do something positive. In these testing times we hope it will lift our staff and trade customers' spirits as they see the rainbow display with its promise of sunshine after the storm."

Helen, garden designer, said: “I’d been noticing all the lovely rainbow pictures drawn by children in windows and I realised I could design and create a rainbow made from plants which would be a living piece of art. I use Johnson’s of Whixley for sourcing tree, shrubs, perennials for gardens we design and wanted to help the nursery in their current difficulties and to send a symbol of hope to out to everyone. “

The rainbow has been made of a series of arcs of contrasting plants to represent the colours of the rainbow:

Reds: Photinia ‘Carre Rouge’, Berberis thunbergii’ Harlequin’ and Photinia ‘Little Red Robin’.

Oranges: Physocarpus’ Amber Queen’, Berberis thunbergii ‘Admiration’, Carex comans ‘Bronze Form’, Spiraea japonica ‘Firelight’.

Yellows: Spiraea japonica ‘Goldmount’ and Euonymus fortunei ‘Emerald and Gold’.

Greens: Hemerocallis Stella d’Or.

Blues: Hebe Blue Star’, Lavandula in variety and Festuca ‘Elijah Blue’.

Indigo: Anemone ‘ Harmony Blue’.

Violet: Anemone blanda ‘Blue Shade’.