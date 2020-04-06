A TALENTED York teacher has been shortlisted for a top award.

At a time when schools are doing more than ever to support their communities, teachers across the country have discovered they have been shortlisted for Education’s Oscars.

And among them is Huntington School teacher, Jacqueline Bream. She is one of 87 teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been entered for the Pearson National Teaching Awards this year.

CLICK HERE FOR A GALLERY OF OLD PHOTOS FROM HUNTINGTON SCHOOL

The English teacher has been nominated for a Silver Award in The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School. If she wins, Ms Bream will then compete to win one of just 14 Gold Awards which will be announced at the televised UK ceremony later in the year, broadcast on the BBC as ‘Britain’s Classroom Heroes’.

John Tomsett, Huntington's head teacher, said: "I am delighted that Huntington teacher, Jack Bream, has been shortlisted for the Pearson National Teaching Awards Secondary Teacher of the Year.

"Jack Bream epitomises all that we should aspire to as teachers: integrity, tolerance, kindness, intelligence, professionalism and an unrelenting belief in our pupils. She is a lesson to us all who work in schools."

The awards are an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord David Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

Pupils and parents can show their appreciation for their amazing teachers, who are supporting children across the country in incredibly challenging conditions, by sending them a Thank You card for free via the Thank a Teacher campaign at https://thankateacher.co.uk/.

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to every one of our teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been shortlisted for a Silver Award. At a time of unprecedented challenge, schools across the country are stepping up and playing a vital role for the wellbeing of our pupils and their families, and it is only right that we take this opportunity to say thank you. At Pearson we are delighted to support these awards every year and to recognise and celebrate teachers for their commitment, dedication and passion.

Steve Munby, Chair of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Congratulations to all of the amazing staff in the running to win a Silver Award. This is fair recognition of the outstanding job they are doing and their efforts in going well beyond their role to make sure their students get every chance in life.

“Now more than ever is the time to appreciate our teachers and the fantastic work they are doing. I am honoured to be part of these awards and to play my part in acknowledging teachers for the incredible job they do.”