POLICE are investigating after a man was allegedly abusive and threatening towards a person in Ryedale.
It happened on Outgang Lane in Pickering between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said it "involved a man who was reported to be abusive and threatening towards a local member of the public."
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular walkers or families who were in the area at the time," the spokesperson added.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200055478.
