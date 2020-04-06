A COLLEGE in York is doing its bit to help support foodbanks in the city throughout the Coronavirus crisis.

York College is joining forces with other colleges in the UK to raise much-needed funds for local foodbanks, in support of an online fundraising Just Giving page #FEFoodbankFriday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on the lives of many people and with financial hardship and economic uncertainty becoming a significant issue, colleges up and down the country are looking for ways to support their staff, students and communities.

York College is following in the footsteps of London South East Colleges who launched ‘FE Foodbank Friday’ - in partnership with FE Week, to support people in need. Their fundraising page is successfully supporting local food banks in South East London.

York College has pledged to join the FE Foodbank Friday initiative, to help support its own communities.

By becoming part of the national movement, York College hopes to provide help to local foodbanks, throughout the coronavirus crisis, replicating the success of other colleges across the country.

Lee Probert, Chief Executive and Principal of York College said: “In addition to providing high quality education and skills development across their patch, colleges play an important civic role in their communities.

"York College is pleased to step-up to that civic responsibility and commit to supporting this national campaign to secure food for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"We have already donated over a thousand items of personal protective equipment to our NHS, we’ve provided volunteers for childcare centres and cleared down our food stocks to local foodbanks.

"We are of course still supporting the ongoing education of thousands of our students through remote and online learning and working with them to secure the best possible educational outcomes.

"This is another opportunity to play our role in our community, which we’re pleased to do.

"As colleges across the UK unite to improve the lives of communities, York College - as a major partner in its local community, will champion #FEFooodbankFriday to ensure the most vulnerable people in the local community are well looked-after throughout the coronovirus pandemic."

To support York College in their quest, visit their Just Giving page.

Mr Probert said it remains important that all students stay focused in the weeks and months ahead. He said they should join in with online tuition and continue with study for exam students if they are planning to go on to study at A-level or university.