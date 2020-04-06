A CHAIN of corner shops with four outlets in York has partnered with Deliveroo to do doorstep deliveries.

McColl’s, which has stores in Hamilton Drive in Holgate, Gale Lane in Acomb, Crichton Avenue in Clifton and Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe, hopes the service could prove particularly helpful for the elderly and those in isolation due to COVID-19.

A range of daily essentials from over 120 McColl’s stores will be available on-demand for the first time on the Deliveroo app. This will expand to cover 300 McColl’s stores right across the country.

Deliveries will be ordered through the Deliveroo app and fulfilled by the Deliveroo rider network within 30 minutes, as normal. All deliveries will be contact-free.

Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive of McColl’s, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Deliveroo at this important time. We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to get their daily essentials as they stay at home. The partnership allows us to further our support of the neighbourhood communities we serve, providing the option of home delivery for a wide range of quality goods from our stores across the country.”

Ajay Lakhwani, Vice President of New Business, Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo is proud to partner with McColl’s and deliver household items straight to people's homes in as little as under 30 minutes. McColl’s has an excellent operational track record and together we can achieve national scale at pace. This is particularly important during COVID-19 when people are isolating and at home, especially the elderly and vulnerable. This partnership will help reach people right across the country.”