FIREFIGHTERS were called out after a teddy bear caught fire at a property in York.

Crews from Huntington, Acomb and York attended reports of smoke in a property in New Earswick at about 4.05am today (Monday).

After an investigation, crews confirmed a fire involving a teddy bear that had been left on top of a bedside lamp.

The fire was out when crews arrived.

They helped ventilate smoke from the property and gave advice to the occupants.