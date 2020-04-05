BORIS Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister is said to continue to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus, and his admission has been described as a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

A Number 10 spokesman insisted Mr Johnson remains “in charge of the Government” despite his hospital admission, and he has not handed responsibilities to his de facto deputy Dominic Raab.

The PM has been updating the nation on his condition via social media.

However, Mr Raab is likely to chair the daily Covid-19 meeting on Monday morning for ministers and officials, which is usually led by the PM.

He is understood to be in an NHS hospital in London, where he will stay for “as long as needed”.

Mr Johnson announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating with “mild symptoms” including a high temperature and persistent cough.

He has shared several video updates from his Number 11 flat since his diagnosis, and stepped outside to join the nationwide clap for NHS staff on Thursday evening.

Mr Johnson has not been seen publicly since, but said he spoke to new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday afternoon.

Sir Keir wished the PM a “speedy recovery” after the announcement.