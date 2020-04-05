THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area has risen by 14 to 71, according to Public Health England.
There had been 243 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area by 9am today, up from 218 yesterday.
The number in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area had also increased, 88 from 78 yesterday
The total number of people suffering from coronavirus symptoms is much higher than these figures suggest, because only the most seriously ill people are tested, and researchers have claimed that more than 4 per cent of York residents may currently have the Covid-19 symptoms.
