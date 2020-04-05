TWO more patients with coronavirus have died at York Hospital, taking the total number of such deaths there to 14.
Another such patient has also died at Scarborough Hospital, meaning there have now been six such deaths there and a total of 20 Covid-19 deaths at the hospitals, which are run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The skewing of the fatalities towards York may be accounted for at least in part by the fact York's is much larger hospital.
A spokeswoman said that York accounted for about two thirds of the trust's activity, and Scarborough for about one third.
Meanwhile, NHS England has announced this afternoon that a further 555 patients nationwide who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 4,494.
It said the patients were aged between 33 years and 103 years old, and 29 of the 555 patients, aged between 35 and 95, had no known underlying health condition.
