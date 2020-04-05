WIMBLEDON, Glastonbury and the Olympics may all have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus crisis but York Racecourse is still hoping for a summer of racing and concerts.

According to its website, admission for the full season from May to October remains on sale to all areas - although bookings direct with the course can be made 'safe in the knowledge that a full refund is available should circumstances require it.'

It says the course is also still planning and preparing for its first meeting of the season, the Dante Festival, due to take place between May 13 and 15, 'albeit adapted to the current circumstance.'

It states: "Set your social summer off in style with a day at the races, the scent of newly mown grass and freshly planted flowers add to the sense of new beginnings with a definite buzz in the air.

"York in May is a fantastic place to come racing, the season lies ahead and many star horses have risen to prominence on the Knavesmire over these three fantastic days."

In an update posted on Thursday, the racecourse states that the safety and welfare of its visitors, racegoers, participants and team is paramount.

"We are keeping up to date with the latest information and advice from the Government and the British Horseracing Authority," it says.

"Clearly, this is an evolving picture, we are aware that specific racing events elsewhere may be cancelled after consideration of their unique circumstances: at this stage, York Racecourse continues to follow the national guidance."

Tickets are also still available for concerts in the summer, for example Summer Music Saturday in June featuring Bjorn Again and Music Showcase Weekend in July, starring Pussycat Dolls and Rick Astley.

A spokesman said the British Horseracing Authority had advised on March 17 that racing would be suspended nationwide until April 30, and that decision was being kept under review.

He said that as York's first raceday of the season, the Dante Festival, fell after this cut off point, then planning and preparation were continuing, albeit adapted to the current circumstances.

For example,the groundsman was keeping the course in top condition just in case it was possible for racing to take place.

However, the racecourse offices were closed, with some of the team set up to work from home, and all conference and banqueting events at the racecourse had in the short term been postponed or cancelled.