CORONAVIRUS: Live updates from York and North and East Yorkshire

By Mike Laycock

    Temperatures are heading for 20C in York and North Yorkshire today - but police have been putting out a firm message to people venturing out in the sunshine.
  • They say don't even think of driving to the North York Moors or the coast and, if you do, you will be turned back.
  • If you decide to go to the park, for example Rowntree Park, make sure you observe social distancing restrictions to ensure you don't pass on the coronavirus or catch it yourself.
  • Police will be carrying out patrols and dispersing any people foolish enough to gather in groups, although they have thanked the vast majority for behaving well and helping to save lives.

