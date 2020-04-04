THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North and East Yorkshire has again increased - but York's figure has remained unchanged, according to Public Health England.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area had risen to 218 by 9am today, compared with 193 yesterday.
The number in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area had increased to 78 from 72 yesterday.
But in the City of York Council area, the number of confirmed cases had stayed at 57, the same figure as at 9am yesterday - when there had been an increase of 20 during the previous 24 hours.
The total number of people suffering from coronavirus symptoms is much higher because only the most seriously ill people are tested, and researchers have claimed that more than 4 per cent of York residents may currently have the Covid-19 symptoms.