TWELVE patients with coronavirus have now died at York Hospital, it emerged this afternoon.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust revealed the death toll as it confirmed that another five such patients had died at its other hospital, Scarborough.

The news came after NHS England said that three more patients with coronavirus had died at the trust's two hospitals in the 24 hours up to 5pm yesterday, taking the total to 17.

NHS England's daily bulletin also said that a total of 637 people nationwide who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 3,939.

One of the patients was just five years old.

"Patients were aged between five years and 104 years old," it said. "40 of the 637 patients (aged between 48 and 93 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

"Their families have been informed."

Medanwhile, two more patients with coronavirus have died at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust hospitals, taking the total so far to eight.