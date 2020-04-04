A York teaching assistant whose cookery sessions are a favourite fixture at school has created an online tutorial to keep kids baking at home.
Deidre Souch, who coordinates an army of volunteers to run Cook School at Hempland Primary Academy in Heworth, has posted a video on Twitter to teach children how to make fruity flapjack.
The easy-to-follow lesson includes advice about good hand washing and safety in the kitchen.
The wonderful Mrs Souch has only gone and made an online tutorial for how to make Fruity Flapjack, so you can continue your cook school sessions while at home. What an absolute legend she is 😊🌟 Thank you Mrs Souch! Children: Ready, steady, bake! 👩🍳👨🍳 @HemplandPrimary— Hempland Year 1 (@HemplandYear1) April 3, 2020
Part 1: pic.twitter.com/8HBA8vm0CH
👩🍳 Cook School Special 👨🍳— Hempland Year 1 (@HemplandYear1) April 3, 2020
Mrs Souch's Fruity Flapjack@HemplandPrimary
Part 3: pic.twitter.com/mw9DlsIy9q
At Hempland Primary, children as young as four learn how to create healthy meals in the school's dedicated Cook School kitchen.
When school is open, every pupil from the age of four to 11 has the opportunity to have lessons in using fresh ingredients, tasting new flavours, learning new skills and the importance of healthy eating.
