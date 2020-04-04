A BARE chested man tried to throw a bag of vomit over an off-duty police officer in a North Yorkshire town.

It is understood the officer had warned the man to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus restrictions.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened outside Squire’s carpet shop in Victoria Road, Scarborough, at 6.39am yesterday.

"The suspect, who was bare chested and wearing tracksuit bottoms, was reported to have violently confronted the off-duty officer and tried to throw a bag of vomit over him," said a spokesman.

"The man was initially restrained by the victim and another fellow off-duty officer who had noticed the disturbance and realised his colleague needed assistance."

"Officers on patrol then arrived at the scene and the suspect was placed into a police van and taken into custody for questioning. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker."

He said a 26-year-old man from Scarborough was being held in police custody in connection with the alleged assault.

He urged witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation to phone 101 and speak to the Force Control Room or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 12200054533.