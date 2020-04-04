A VILLAGE church has been bathed in blue light in appreciation of NHS and other key workers battling against the effects of coronavirus.
Local couple Ian and Carolyn Young illuminated St Edith's Church at Bishop Wilton, near Stamford Bridge, in blue.
They thanked Pollen Studios and The Balloon Tree for their much needed help with the project
In York, the city walls and Clifford's Tower were illuminated in blue on Thursday evening - and will be lit every Thursday - in a show of gratitude by City of York Council towards the people doing an incredible job to fight the coronavirus and help residents.