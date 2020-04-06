A YORK-headquartered housebuilder has launched a £1 million charity giveaway to support young people.

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire's Building Futures will support groups working with under-18s across education and arts, health and sport.

Scott Waters, from Persimmon, said: “As the country really starts to feel the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, we believe that now more than ever we need to look after the health and wellbeing of the youngest and oldest members of our communities."

Persimmon has already pledged to re-direct its Community Champions funding initiative during the pandemic crisis towards groups that work with the over-70s.

Building Futures which will help younger people is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

“We will make donations from £1,000 to £100,000 to grassroots sports groups, charities dealing with physical and mental health issues, as well as community arts and education projects," said Scott.

The company enlisted the help of World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) to launch the scheme.

The 24-year-old 400m sprinter said: “Persimmon Homes and Building Futures can change the lives of thousands of youngsters across Britain, so that gets a massive ‘thank you’ from me.”

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a dinner for finalists in October.

In each sector – education & arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Scott added: “Last year we supported Kingston Upon Hull, Junior Hockey club, 1st Easingwold Scout Group, and Health Stars with Building Futures funding.

“We are looking for groups, charities and individuals to come forward with their amazing ideas on how to spend the big cash prizes. We will consider anything from new clubhouses and kit, to education and arts centres, medical research and support groups.”

For details or to apply visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/