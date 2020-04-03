A POLICE chief has warned people to adhere to social distancing rules if they must venture out this weekend as North Yorkshire prepares for a mini-heatwave.

Temperatures are set to rise in York to 14C tomorrow and soar as high as 19C on Sunday, with long sunny periods expected on Sunday - albeit with a fresh breeze.

The fine weather may tempt some to gather together in groups, perhaps for picnics, in open spaces such as Rowntree Park, and risk passing on or catching the coronavirus.

But North Yorkshire Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said high-visibility patrols would be engaging with members of the public through the weekend, explaining what the restrictions are and encouraging people to follow them.

"We will only issue a fine as a last resort and really hope that we don’t have to issue any at all," he said.

"Better weather is on its way, and while we would usually be gearing up to enjoy everything that our beautiful county has to offer, we have to remember why we must stay at home.

"We’ve seen some tragic headlines over the past few weeks, providing a very sobering reminder of why the Government are instructing us to stay at home."

Fiona Phillips, assistant director for public health at City of York Council, urged residents with balconies or gardens to use them rather than public open spaces and anyone leaving their home for daily exercise to stay local.

“Gatherings of more than two in parks or other public spaces have been banned and the police will enforce this," she said.

"Council parks and open spaces are open for those who do not have a garden and need access to open space for exercise.”