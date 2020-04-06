A MARTIAL arts teacher, who won a Press Community Pride Award last year, has revealed how the stay at home measures took him to the ‘depths of despair’ - but is back fighting fit and helping others through the pandemic.

Richard Cadden, who set up the York Chok Dee Martial Arts Academy in 2011 to help people keep physically and mentally fit, is promoting martial arts, health, fitness, and wellbeing through The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign.

He praised the newspaper’s efforts to help highlight how local operators are diversifying through its offer of free adverts to family and independent businesses.

Richard said that the past few weeks have been a ‘physical and emotional struggle’ for his company, with several people ending memberships due to the coroanvirus pandemic, but he has now managed to set up virtual classes - using the software Zoom - to bring fitness and mental well-being into the homes of York residents.

He said: “Me and my partner, Jo, have been running virtual lessons and it has been such a success. Being at home, the sofa can be magnetic, but to get through this we need to be physically and mentally healthy. We are bringing help to people from home.”

