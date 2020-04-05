INDEPENDENT businesses and kind-hearted residents have teamed up to help deliver fresh, delicious meals for free to vulnerable people.

The Supper Collective group sees core members of the community unite - with food cooked by businesses including The Pig and Pastry, Neil Bentinck of Skosh, Haxby Bakehouse, Brew and Brownie and Dough Eyed Pizza - and delivered by Green Link couriers or 659 taxis to the homes of residents who are isolating or shielded because of existing health problems.

Steve Holding from The Pig and Pastry on Bishopthorpe Road urged people who are struggling to get food to phone so they can be added to the list.

He said one resident had only been eating Cuppa Soups during the pandemic - but the group now delivers a fresh meal a day.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, who is involved in the initiative, said about 60 meals are delivered a day at the moment and that residents and businesses have been volunteering their time and skills.

He said: “Our community is fabulous, we have great volunteers and it’s great when everybody pulls together.”

A crowdfunding page set up to keep the project going through the lockdown raised £4,000 in just days.

Neil Bentinck, chef and owner at Skosh, has been cooking meals including spiced lentil soup with carrots and micro coriander for the project. He said: “We wanted to make sure food does not go to waste and help people that are not in a position to get fresh food. A fresh meal makes a real difference, especially if people are elderly, or pregnant or single parents.

“We will keep seeing what we can get hold of and keep making tasty meals. It’s a little bit of light at a time like this.”

To receive meals or get involved call 07849 604911.

Visit gofundme.com/f/supper-collective to donate money.