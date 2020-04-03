ANOTHER patient who tested positive for Coivd-19 has died at York Hospital.

The fatality, revealed in NHS England's daily bulletin, is the 13 death in the York trust.

A further 604 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 3,302.

Patients were aged between 24 and 100 years old. 34 of the 604 patients (aged between 27 and 92 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.