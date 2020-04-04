A YORK business says a spike in his sales to local postcode addresses could signal that people are changing shopping habits to buy local.

James Talbot, of Damson Global, is promoting his online sales of surround sound speakers and headphones through The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign.

He praised the newspaper's efforts to help highlight how local operators are diversifying through its offer of free adverts to family and independent businesses. It is open to all sectors, who are complying with Government advice.

"The campaign is fantastic," he said. "The high street has gone; pretty much everything has closed down and it is only essential stores open. But businesses are still open for business.

"If you are doing online, and the majority of our sales have been online, the campaign is a great way to get the message out. It is a key way to say 'we are still here'."

He added: "I think people are starting to think more conscientiously about where they are buying from. We have noticed a little spike in our sales in the last week or two from York and North Yorkshire postcodes. I think people are thinking they would rather buy British than from elsewhere."

James joins more than 100 other businesses who have so far claimed their free advert in The Press. "Through this people realise they are not alone," he said.

The campaign is being sponsored by Drax Group, Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors, PAPI and City of York Council.

To discuss becoming a commercial campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk.

To claim your free advert contact Nicola Haigh on Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk