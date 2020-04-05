A CARE home in a North Yorkshire village has been taken out of special measures after a watchdog’s inspectors found that ‘significant and widespread’ improvements had been made.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said a series of measures had been taken at Tancred Hall Nursing Home at Whixley, between York and Knaresborough, to allay its concerns.

The commission rated the home ‘inadequate’ last autumn after inspectors raised fears about fire safety, cleanliness and medications.

It said the home, which provided residential and nursing care for up to 49 people who might be living with physical disability, sensory impairment, mental health needs or dementia had put residents ‘at risk of avoidable harm.’

But it said in a new report that residents were now receiving safe support to take their prescribed medicines, and they looked ‘clean, appropriately dressed and well cared for.’

Significant improvements had been made to reduce and manage risks associated with a fire occurring, and staff were attentive,compassionate and kind, and provided calming reassurance, when residents became anxious or distressed.

It said: “A relative told us, ‘If someone is shouting, the staff are there straightaway. We can’t praise them enough.’

“A professional said: “The staff do amazingly well with a difficult and challenging client group. They look at managing behaviours and are very considered and measured about administering medicines.’ “

However, the report said that while overall cleanliness had improved, some areas still needed to be more thoroughly and regularly cleaned, and the home’s overall rating was ‘requires improvement.’