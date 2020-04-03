FOREST Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England, where acts perform in woodland locations around the country - including Dalby Forest - has been cancelled.
Kaiser Chiefs, Will Young and James Morrison were all lined up to play this year, but the concerts are now off.
In a statement Forestry England said: "We are sorry to disappoint the fans who were hoping to see bands in the nation’s forests this summer but we have cancelled Forest Live 2020 to keep everyone safe in line with recent government guidance on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
"Unfortunately, it is not possible for us to reschedule our concerts. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and will be automatically refunded. We ask for your patience and understanding at this busy time."
Kaiser Chiefs were set to be coming to Dalby Forest, near Pickering, on Friday, June 26.
Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last nineteen years.
