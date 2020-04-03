A YORK-based firm founded in the city 18 years ago is to honour dedicated charity fundraisers at this year’s York Community Pride Awards.

Pryers Solicitors are returning to support The Press’s Community Pride awards, as the official sponsor for the Charity Fundraiser of the Year category for a sixth year.

The organisation is also encouraging residents to nominate people who have used innovative fundraising methods and put personal effort in to support good causes in the city.

Carmel Walsh, partner at Pryers Solicitors, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Community Pride Awards again, the Fundraiser of the Year award is close to our heart as we are passionate about supporting local charities.

“I have personally attended the awards for the last five years and find it quite humbling hearing everyone’s stories.

“It is inspiring to see so many people committed to supporting and helping others.”

The winner of last year’s Charity Fundraiser award was Gemma Lumley, who raised £13,000 to help support NSPCC school services.

Gemma was a finalist alongside Claire Douglas, who helped to set up up a charity entitled Big Futures Foundation that supports families and children.

The third finalists were Dunnington Cancer Support Group, who since founding in 1997, had raised a staggering total of £312,790 towards the charity’s work in cancer care.

The York Community Pride Awards are backed by City of York Council and the main sponsor is York-based Benenden Health.

The awards recognise the work of residents on York who go the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.

As well as Charity Fundraiser, the other awards include the Person of the Year Spirit of Youth Award, Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website. The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we will be unable to return.