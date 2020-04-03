TEMPERATURES are set to rise this weekend in York and across North Yorkshire amid the Coronavirus lockdown.
While the advice remains to stay safe and stay indoors at home, many people who have gardens and back yards will be taking advantage of the sunny weather with temperatures set to hit highs of 18C on Sunday (April 5).
Both Saturday and Sunday are set to be sunny, but Saturday highs are significantly cooler around the seasonal average of 13C.
