Whilst it is welcome news that doctors, nurses and paramedics will automatically have their visas extended, free of charge, for one year, this does not go far enough.

The coronavirus crisis is an unprecedented threat and people are rightly worried. In times like this, we cannot thank front-line staff enough for going above and beyond what might be reasonably expected to look after us all.

There is a moral principle here. If someone is prepared to risk their life for this country, they must be allowed to live in it. All foreign national NHS workers fighting for our lives during the Covid-19 pandemic are heroes. They should be awarded indefinite leave to remain with immediate effect.

Cllr Simon Daubeney,

Westfield Ward,

Cairnborrow, York

Looking forward to a stay at the Hotel Corona

I have just cancelled our holiday in Tuscany, due to take place in June. The tour company agreed to accept the deposit we have paid on a booking for the same tour next year at around the same time. The travel assistant informed me that the two hotels we will be staying at in Florence will be different from those originally booked.

One is now the Park Hotel and the other is the Hotel Corona D’ Italia! One suspects that by the time we go this hotel will probably be operating under a different name!

Richard Carr, Station Road,

Upper Poppleton

Trust Christian to link the virus to Brexit

Trust the Lib-Dem Christian Vassie to try to link the tragic pandemic of Covid-19 to Brexit, which the majority voted for.

His undemocratic party has still not accepted it. His arguments are as usual incoherent and opportunistic.

We are still in the EU customs union, the same as the rest of the EU, only they have 10-mile queues at many borders whereas there are no significant food shortages here. Empty shelves are due to over-buying by people panicking due to Vassie-style project fear. He says himself that £20 million of food is on the shelves, not to mention the tinned and food able to be frozen, and plentiful supplies of meat. There will be problems, but don’t link Covid to Brexit.

John Kevin Simpson,

Church Road, Osbaldwick, York