YORK was lit up to show its thanks for the NHS and other key workers.

The city walls and Clifford's Tower were illuminated in blue at 8pm this evening - as residents took to the streets to clap for carers.

The historic sites will be lit every Thursday in a show of gratitude towards the people doing an incredible job to fight the coronavirus and help residents.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “We have been overwhelmed by the city’s response to this crisis and this evening’s ‘Clap For Our Carers’ is a great opportunity to show our thanks to all the workers in the city who have stepped up to make sure the needs of the most vulnerable are met during this unprecedented time.

“I would like to personally give my thanks to all health staff, including the NHS, those still working in supermarkets, customer services and our own frontline staff, who have all persevered to ensure York’s communities remain safe and supported.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for communities, added: “So many people are doing incredible things in York and across the country to help keep people safe.

"This includes NHS staff, teams across the council and the incredible volunteers who have offered their help to support us through this difficult time in their communities.

"We are all in this together and this is a small gesture to show our support.

“Last week, we saw the nation unite in a show of strength and warmth towards these fantastic people.

"Hopefully some key workers and careers on their way to work or back home following their shifts will see tonight’s gesture.

"As ever, we ask that everyone follow’s the government guidance and stays at home in order to save lives.”