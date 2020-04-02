More than 70 stars of stage, screen and sport have joined forces to send a heartfelt thank you to NHS staff working hard in the fight against coronavirus.
David Beckham, Anthony Joshua, Kylie Minogue, Elton John and Jessica Ennis-Hill are among those who feature in two videos that have been created, as part of a huge swell of support pouring in for NHS and social care heroes.
Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney, 007 star, Daniel Craig, and King of Grime, Stormzy, are also among those showing solidarity with frontline staff.
Our @CNOEngland Ruth May is joined by some familiar faces to say a very big #ThankYouNHS to all of the incredible staff, carers and volunteers across health and care. 💙 #COVID19 #ThankYouThursday #OurNHSPeople pic.twitter.com/X96HuTWoos— NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 2, 2020
They were shared across NHS England and NHS Improvement Twitter and Facebook accounts this afternoon as #ThankyouThursday begins to take hold, with Clap for our Carers introducing a weekly round of applause across the country, and Spotify rebranding its Throwback Thursday playlist.
The short films also include clips from NHS leaders, chief nurse, Ruth May, chief people officer, Prerana Issar and national clinical director of primary care, Nikki Kanani, who also express their gratitude to all those hard at work on the frontline against COVID-19.
More celebrity messages will be shared over the coming weeks to show support for healthcare workers.