THE number of recorded positive coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has increased again today - according to public health figures.
As of today, Thursday, April 2, there were 36 confirmed cases in York - up one on Wednesday's total.
In North Yorkshire there were 163 cases, up from 149 the day before, while in East Riding of Yorkshire there were 56 cases - up 10 on Wednesday.
Today there has been a total of 4,244 new cases confirmed in the UK, and 569 deaths.
It brings the overall total positive diagnoses to 33,718 cases in the UK and 2,921 deaths.