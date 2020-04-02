POLICE in York have today received reports of bogus callers attending properties and offering fake Covid-19 vaccines.

In a tweet, North Yorkshire Police said: "We have received a report today of bogus callers attending an address in York offering an injection for sale, which we believe they are purporting to be a vaccine for COVID19."

On Facebook, a spokesperson for the force said: "We need to inform you that there is NO vaccine yet for COVID19, nor are testing kits available to buy on the general market.

"If you have anyone approaching you, either at home, on the phone or anywhere else trying to sell you a vaccine, a cure, or a testing kit please know this is a SCAM!

"Do not engage with them, do not buy anything from them, or give them any personal details at all.

"If you do receive any visitors to your address offering these, do not engage with them or let them into your address, and report it to us on 101 immediately.

"If you know any vulnerable or elderly persons who are not on social media but would benefit from this knowledge, please pass it on.

"Stay safe, we are in this together."