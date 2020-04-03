MORE than 100 local independent businesses have used The Press to spread the word about their services during the coronavirus crisis.

Many sole traders, small businesses, freelancers and family-run enterprises have had to close or diversify since the country went into lockdown to try and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsquest, publisher of The Press, launched its Supporting Local Businesses campaign to lend a hand to highlight how readers can continue to buy local and support the York economy, where possible.

New online payment systems have been set up, local businesses have teamed up to offer deliveries and increasingly more organisations are offering virtual services.

Jane Hanson, advertising director of Newsquest York, said: “Since the launch of our campaign on March 26, my team have now helped over 100 local independent businesses get their message out to our readers.

“Despite having to close shops, so many have diversified their business to be able to still provide a service for those staying at home and in need.

“It’s been a pleasure to help out so many businesses who have all expressed sincere appreciation and gratitude of our help during this time.”

She added: “I’m also delighted that another commercial partner has come on board to show their support of this campaign and help us provide some free advertising for business who need to reach our readers now.

“Drax Group which operates the UK’s largest power station near Selby has offered their support by helping us provide free advertising to businesses in and around York.

“Drax are keen to do everything they can to help and support the business community and coming on board with our free advertising campaign reinforces their commitment to our community.”

Drax Group joins Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors, PAPI and City of York Council as commercial partners of Supporting Local Businesses.

The Press is offering free adverts to businesses across all sectors which are complying with Government advice.

Among those to have advertised this week is Sing & Sign, offering new parents the opportunity to learn a skill and make new friends over 10 weeks, with online singing and signing classes, weekly videos, live sessions and Whatsapp support.

Meanwhile Nicole Brule-Walker, a movement specialist, is offering online assessments and treatments for injuries and concerns, with live streamed pilates classes and one-to-one tuition.

To discuss becoming a commercial campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk.

To claim your free advert contact Nicola Haigh on Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk