ANOTHER patient with coronavirus has died at York Hospital.

The fatality, revealed in NHS England's daily bulletin, is the seventh such death at the hospital.

NHS England said a further 561 people who had tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 2,698.

"Patients were aged between 22 and 100 years old," it said. "44 of the 561 patients (aged between 25 and 100 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

"Their families have been informed."