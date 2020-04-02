A DISTRAUGHT family want to trace a boy who has gone missing from home in York.
An appeal has been put out on Twitter by the family of a youngster called Alfie who went missing from home at 4.30pm yesterday (April 1).
If anyone has seen him please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting ref 010420200208.
*****PLEASE SHARE******— hannah bruin (@hannahbruin) April 2, 2020
Please help this is difficult for the police with the covid19 they cant just approach him. Please call it through
This family is distressed and need the publics help.@NYorksPolice @theyorkmix @yorkpress pic.twitter.com/R6Fas1gzyX