A solicitors in York has seen a 40 per cent increase in the number of people enquiring about a will and getting their affairs in order.

Langleys Solicitors, a top 500 law firm, with offices in York, Lincoln and Manchester, has experienced a 40 per cent increase in enquires in the past two weeks alone.



Edward Allen, a senior associate solicitor at Langleys Solicitors, said: “During these unprecedented times where everybody is potentially at risk, individuals’ thoughts naturally turn to their own mortality and the need to ensure their estate planning is up to date. News stories about frontline NHS staff being encouraged to make sure they have their affairs in order also reinforces this. As a result, we have seen a 40% increase in future planning enquiries relating to the preparation of Wills.