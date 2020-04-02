POLICE cordoned off a flat in York for several hours last night after a man brandishing a hammer made threats towards a member of the public.

North Yorkshire Police said two children were inside the property during the incident in Lindsey Avenue, off Boroughbridge Road, during which police negotiators were called in to speak to the man as he continued to make threats.

A force spokesman said police officers went to the property at about 6.30pm, following a report of a man making threats towards a member of the public and brandishing a hammer.

"When officers arrived, the suspect went into a flat and refused to come out," he said. "A police cordon was put in place to protect the public."

He said specialist police negotiators attended the scene and spoke to the suspect, who continued to make threats towards himself and to others.

"Just before midnight, he came out and was arrested by police, on suspicion of affray and threats to kill," he said.

"Two young children were in the property at the time of the incident, and during the subsequent stand-off – police have taken steps to ensure they are cared for and safeguarded.

"The suspect, aged 43, remains in police custody at this time."

He said this had no doubt been a 'very worrying incident' for the local community, adding that officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team would be in the area today carrying out house-to-house inquiries, and residents were being invited to speak to them with any concerns which they had.

There were reports on social media about a helicopter seen hovering overhead in Acomb last night, with suggestions that this was a police helicopter deployed in connection with the incident in Lindsey Avenue, but the spokesman said he could not see anything to indicate that the helicopter was involved.