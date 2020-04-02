NURSES from York Hospital have written a song to motivate those in the battle against Coronavirus.
The group of nurses, from the maternity ward at the Hospital, shared the video on Twitter.
It shows them performing the song, to the tune of 'So What' by American artist, Pink.
However, they have written their own lyrics to relate to the ongoing battle around the world against the Coroanvirus.
As of yesterday, 2,352 had fallen victim to the Coronavirus in the UK. While 29,474 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK.
Watch the video of the nurses in York below:
@danwillerspress York maternity! pic.twitter.com/iVI1UZrMiX— Pip (@pippaellen95) April 2, 2020
