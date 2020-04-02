AN UNEXPECTED power cut in York has affected more than 900 properties in the city - and Northern Powergrid say they might not be able to fix the problem until 5pm.
The power cut has hit 946 properties within the YO19 postcode area.
Northern Powergrid are now working to resolve the issue.
Hi to all customers in #YO19. #TeamPowergrid are working hard to get your power back on as quickly and safely as we can. Once our engineers started to fix the power cut we found our equipment needed to be repaired. We now estimate that your power will be back on by 17:00.— Northern Powergrid (@Northpowergrid) April 2, 2020
They previously said on Twitter: "For this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90 per cent of our customers in 90 minutes.
"We currently estimate your power will be back on at 11.45am."
There will be updates on their Twitter page, which can be accessed here.
