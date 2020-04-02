AN UNEXPECTED power cut in York has affected more than 900 properties in the city - and Northern Powergrid say they might not be able to fix the problem until 5pm.

The power cut has hit 946 properties within the YO19 postcode area.

Northern Powergrid are now working to resolve the issue.

They previously said on Twitter: "For this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90 per cent of our customers in 90 minutes.

"We currently estimate your power will be back on at 11.45am."

There will be updates on their Twitter page, which can be accessed here.