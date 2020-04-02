TV provider Virgin Media has announced it will give its customers access to seve children's channels for free to help keep them occupied during the UK lockdown.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Virgin Media will be offering certain popular children’s television channels to make sure they’re entertained as families stay indoors.

Which channels will be available to watch?

The seven channels available to watch include:

Cartoon Network

Boomerang

Cartoonito

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr

NickToons

Nick Jr Too

Which shows will be on these channels?

There will be a wide variety of shows available to watch across these seven channels, including the likes of:

Ben 10

Paw Patrol

Teen Titans

Spongebob Squarepants

Scooby Doo

Tom and Jerry

A total of 1,000 episodes are also available On Demand, so customers can pick and choose their favourite TV shows to watch whenever they like.

How long are the free channels available for?

The seven free channels are available until April 21, 2020. They are available to customers on Virgin Media’s Player and the Mixit and Maxit bundles, without the Kids TV pick.

How do I get the free channels?

Those who are eligible do not have to do anything in order to get the channels - and there will be no change to their contract.

Mixit TV is included in Virgin Media's ‘Big Bundle’. This currently costs £29.99 per month and includes 100Mbps broadband and weekend landline calls.

Maxit TV is included in the ‘Bigger Bundle’. This currently costs £49 per month and includes 200Mbps broadband and weekend landline calls.

The kids’ channels are usually one of Virgin Media's premium picks, costing £5 per month.

Extra data, unlimited minutes and broadband boost

Virgin Media has also given its 2.7 million pay monthly mobile customers an extra 10GB data, alongside unlimited minutes - both for free.

The company previously announced that over one million of its customers will get a broadband speed boost over the upcoming months, also for free.