YORK insurance giant Aviva is donating £10 million to the British Red Cross in its efforts to help vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The money, one of the biggest single corporate donations ever received by the charity,will expand Aviva’s existing support of the British Red Cross Community Reserve Volunteer (CRV) programme in the UK.

The funds will also enable the British Red Cross to continue supporting people coming out of hospital, ensuring they are safe, and working with hospitals to help ease the pressure.

"British Red Cross staff and volunteers respond to an emergency every four hours, on average, in the UK – and the coronavirus outbreak is no exception," said a spokeswoman.

"Now more than ever, we need to come together across all sectors and support communities through this uncertain time.

"Since the outbreak of the virus, Aviva and the Aviva Foundation* have committed to an additional donation of £10 million to the British Red Cross so they can accelerate their response, reaching more people – and quickly – to ensure those made most vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak can get the right support at the right time."

Maurice Tulloch, Aviva plc CEO, said that 'at this unprecedented moment we all need to act now - and act together - to look after each other.

"That’s why we’re strengthening our partnership with the British Red Cross. Since 2016 we’ve seen first-hand the incredible work they do to help communities here in the UK and around the world.

"This new funding will get vital help to the people who need it most during the coronavirus pandemic."