Coronavirus has hit the UK,

In our homes we all must stay.

No more pubs, meals out or such,

To enjoy the simple life we clutch.

Hubby and I got it early on,

Will feel happier when it has gone.

We spend our days watching rubbish TV,

Not used to always being ‘him and me’.

We pop Paracetamols every four hours,

Then walk in the garden to admire the flowers.

Doing colouring books, reading papers and such,

Didn’t realise simple things could mean so much.

Roll on July when our 12 weeks are over.

We’re really fed up with always being sober!

Jenny Hilton, Holgate, York