A FORMER landlady, known as a “pub legend,” in York, passed away last month, aged 76.

Lynda Kennelly, who has been described as one of “the most respected and most-loved barmaids and landladies in the pub trade,” by those that knew her, passed away on March 12.

Lynda’s granddaughter, Kellie Mason, said: “Everyone in town knew her. I don’t think there is a pub in York that people didn’t know her in.

“We are all so proud of her, she deserved the world.”

Lynda ran or worked in as many as 20 pubs in her career, which spanned over 30 years starting in the mid-70s.

The pubs that Lynda worked at over the years include The Golden Fleece, The Stonebow, The Little John and The Spotted Cow.

People would travel from around the city to Lynda’s pubs, as she “knew how to throw a party.”

The landlady met her partner, Peter, at The Puss In Boots in Acomb.

The couple then went on to run The Volunteer Arms and The Cygnet, which Lynda described as her “two favourite pubs to work in,” and her “happiest years,” before retirement in 2006.

Alongside her career, Lynda also did a lot for her local community over the years, including organising bingo and coffee mornings for local pensioners.

Lynda also organised fundraising events for care homes in the York area, as well as Martin House Children’s Hospice.

One of the events Lynda organised included a 24-hour darts marathon.

Even through ill health, Lynda would still do her best to get out for trips into Acomb to see her friends, along with Pete.

Kellie explained how Lynda will be greatly missed by everyone. She said: “She was an absolutely amazing lady with a heart of gold and time for everyone.

“She was loved unconditionally and is going to be sadly missed by many.”

The John Smiths Ladies Darts League, of which Lynda was a member, paid tribute to her online, describing her as a “gem,” and “one in a million".

Lynda was renowned for her “legendary,” darts suppers and pub buffets, she always provided after the matches.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Lynda’s family are unable to hold a big funeral for her, which they are “heartbroken,” about.

A small service was held for Lynda at York Crematorium yesterday, where only 10 family members were allowed to attend due to new Government advice on social gatherings.

However, Lynda’s family plan to arrange a big celebration of her life at a later date when it is suitable to do so.

They wish for all those who knew and loved Lynda to attend. Details on the celebration of Lynda’s life will be released as soon as possible.

Lynda was a loving partner, sister, mother, nanna and great nanna to her family.