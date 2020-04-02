CLAP for Carers is to take place for a second time across York and North Yorkshire tonight.
Last Thursday night neighbours stood at their windows, some on their doorsteps and on driveways at 8pm to join the nationwide 'clap for carers' - a simple yet poignant gesture of appreciation.
Videos appeared on social media as people shared how their street had joined in the moment, from young children to pensioners.
second night of applause is set to take place on the UK’s doorsteps to celebrate key workers at the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.
The Clap for our Carers event is now set to be extended to others who are still working to keep the country moving amid the lockdown.
Key workers such as delivery drivers, posties, shop workers and bin collectors will all be given a round of applause at 8pm tonight.