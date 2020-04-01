THE number of recorded positive coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has increased again today - according to public health figures.
As of today, Wednesday April 1, there are 35 confirmed cases in York, 149 in North Yorkshire and 46 in East Rising of Yorkshire.
The figure for York yesterday (Tuesday) was 32 confirmed cases.
Today there has been a total of 4,324 new cases confirmed in the UK, and 563 deaths.
It brings the overall total positive diagnoses to 29,474 cases in the UK and 2,352 deaths.