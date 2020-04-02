CITY of York Council's main building at West Offices will be closed from today - as staff move to working from home.

A spokesperson said there has been a large drop in the number of people visiting in person - as residents follow government guidance to stay at home.

And all welfare and business support information has been made available on the council website - or over the phone.

Essential face-to-face appointments with vulnerable residents will still take place.

Visits to people's homes will follow public health guidance.

Councillor Nigel Ayre, said: “The safety of our residents and staff is of paramount importance.

"To implement social distancing safe practices, we have had to review how the customer service operates. We all need to reduce the spread of coronavirus to protect our communities and as a result, we have taken the decision to temporarily close the customer centre while the current Government guidelines are in place."

Appointments - such as those with housing services, benefits, planning and Citizens Advice York - will be carried out over the phone.

Phone lines are open Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Call 01904 551550 or visit york.gov.uk.

Email COVID19help@york.gov.uk if you are in need to help and someone from the council will be in touch.