AN elderly York couple have spoken about how they both contracted coronavirus - and are now both well on the road to recovery.

John and Jenny Hilton, from Holgate, are both in their seventies, and both have underlying health conditions.

John was part way through a course of chemotherapy for prostate cancer when he was taken to York Hospital a couple of weeks ago after his white blood cell count became low.

While in hospital, he was routinely tested for the virus - and the results came back positive.

Jenny, who was herself treated for breast cancer 11 years ago and, since five years ago, has been on herceptin injections to keep secondary breast cancer at bay, was never tested for the virus.

But she experienced strange symptoms while at home alone when John was in hospital, including sickness and diarrhoea. She also collapsed twice. She says a nurse told her it was very likely that she, too, had the condition.

John, however, has now been discharged from hospital, and the couple are now recovering at their Holgate home.

"It has set John back a bit," Jenny admitted. "He was doing very well (on his cancer treatment), going to the gym, getting stronger. Now the gym has closed! But he's doing quite well. We've biothn started to enjoy our food again now, which is a good sign!"

She is so upbeat that she even composed a poem - an 'ode to coronavirus' - which we publish today on the letters page of The Press.

"Coronavirus has hit the UK, in our homes we all must stay," she wrote.

"Hubby and I got it early on, will feel happier when it has gone.

"We spend our days watching rubbish TV, not used to always being ‘him and me’.

"We pop Paracetamols every four hours, then walk in the garden to admire the flowers.

"Doing colouring books, reading papers and such, didn’t realize simple things could mean so much."

"Roll on July when our 12 weeks are over, we’re really fed up with always being sober!"

Jenny admits that at one point she felt very ill. It was 'very frightening' when it was confirmed that her husband had the virus, she says. "It's an awful thing. I'm just glad we've got each-other. It must be awful if you're on your own."

Her husband developed the typical symptoms of the virus: a dry cough and high temperature. Jenny did not have those symptoms, developing diarrhoea, sickness and dizziness instead. But she is convinced that she, too, had the virus - and that it simply affected her differently.

The pair have no idea how they contracted the virus. "We haven't been abroad, we haven't been in touch with anybody who went abroad. We just don't know."

They are now self-isolating at home as their recovery continues. "We have an enclosed garden, and we walk around that every day for a bit of fresh air," Jenny said.

She is full of praise for the health service. "They have been absolutely wonderful, everyone who has helped us."

Her neighbours had also been 'brilliant', she added. "Our next door neighbour was bringing us meals!"

In fact, the virus had helped bring everyone together, she said.

"We live in a little cul-de-sac, and we know everybody. Everybody knows everybody now!"

They have also been able to stay in touch with family and friends by phone - their two sons are also self-isolating after being in contact with them.

"People ring us every day, family and friends," said Jenny. "That's what keeps you going. You aren't seeing anybody, but someone rings every day.

"This is an awful thing, but we have to be strong and look out for each-other, which is what most people are doing."

She said their case proved that it is possible to beat the virus. "If you get it, you have to take each day as it comes," she said.

"Listen to your body, sleep when you need to sleep - and take it easy!"

John and Jenny's son Adam, who has himself been self-isolating after contact with his parents, admitted he had been very worried about them.

Their recovery has been up and down, with good days and bad days. "But they seem to be getting better and stronger every day now," he said.