DRAX Group which operates the UK's largest power station has thrown its weight behind The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign.

The power plant near Selby which is a major employer in the region and the biggest source of renewable power into the national grid has teamed up with this newspaper as a commercial partner.

The campaign is offering free advertisements to independent and family businesses across all sectors in our communities to support the local economy during the Covid-29 crisis.

Vicky Bullivant, head of sustainable business at Drax, said: “It is important to support our local businesses and economy at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our dedicated teams at Drax Power Station are working around the clock to continue generating the electricity the UK needs at this critical time.

“We employ around 900 people at Drax Power Station, but support thousands of jobs across the North throughout our supply chains.

"We want to do as much as we can to help and support others in the communities local to our operations during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We have all been affected in some way, so it is important we continue to support each other, especially those people and business in our local communities who are most vulnerable.”

Drax is continuing to support the Yorkshire and Humber area through its close work with local companies, schools and charities.

In 2019 it recruited 19 apprentices across the group including 13 at Drax Power Station.

It also works with schools and colleges to deliver exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) education opportunities and careers events and activities, which promote diversity and inclusion.

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of flexible, low carbon and renewable electricity generation assets across Britain, including the UK’s largest power station, near Selby, which supplies five percent of the country’s electricity needs.

Having converted two thirds of Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK’s biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe.

Drax also owns Opus Energy and Haven Power which supply energy to businesses.

Drax Group joins Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors and City of York Council as commercial partners of the Supporting Local Businesses campaign.

